Berlin, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday discussed with top executives from Indian and German companies ways to further boost the economic and commercial partnership between the two nations.

Modi arrived in Berlin in the morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

"Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies.

"Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, addressing a joint press event with Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine.

