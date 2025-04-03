Bangkok, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus were seated together at the dinner hosted by Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping here.

Yunus' office shared photographs of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser seated next to Modi at Hotel Shangri-La on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

Also Read | Automattic Layoffs: WordPress and Tumblr Parent Company To Cut 16% of Global Workforce Amid Organisational Restructuring, Announces CEO Matt Mullenweg.

Modi is also likely to meet Yunus on Friday on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Since the interim government headed by Yunus stepped in following the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the ties between India and Bangladesh have seen a slump amid Delhi's concerns over the violence targeting Hindus and a rise of hardline Islamist forces there.

Also Read | Donald Trump Imposes Additional Duty of 27% on Indian Goods, India in Touch With US on Tariff Issue.

During his visit to China last week, Yunus urged Beijing to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh, controversially mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

Yunus said the seven northeastern states of India are a landlocked region and have no way to reach out to the ocean.

Calling Bangladesh the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region, he said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy.

The remarks didn't go down well in India and Bangladesh officials have issued clarification on Yunus' statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)