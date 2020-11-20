New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Mohamed Maliki, Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco, on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and briefed him on India-Morocco relations, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

During the meeting, Shringla highlighted the special nature of the bilateral relations and the potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in the west and north Africa.

Also Read | Interpol Warns Criminals May Send Coronavirus-Laced Letters to Politicians and Prominent Personalities.

Taking to Twitter, Srivastava said, "Ambassador Mohamed Maliki met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and briefed him on India-Morocco relations. FS noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)