New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita will pay an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2 , Bahamas from March 2 to March 4, Barbados from March 4 to March 6 and Nicaragua from March 6 to March 8.

According to the MEA, In Uruguay, Minister of State will represent India at the swearing-in-ceremony of Yamandu Orsi, President-elect of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on 1st March 2025. MoS's visit to the Bahamas would follow up on the discussion between the two Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the 2nd India- CARICOM summit at Guyana in November 2024.

In Barbados, MoS will not only review bilateral relations following the highly successful India- CARICOM Summit and meeting between our two Prime Ministers in November 2024 but also receive the prestigious award 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' on behalf of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that was announced on that occasion.

The MEA added, "In the last leg of his visit, MoS will be in Nicaragua, where he will hold bilateral meetings. This will be the first-ever Ministerial visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs. During his four-nation visit, MoS's program would include meetings with Foreign Ministers, interaction with key political, trade and industry leaders and members of the Indian Diaspora, and a visit to bilateral development partnership project sites."

During his transit through Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 27 February 2025, MoS will participate in a business community event. The visit of MoS is expected to further enhance India's warm and friendly bilateral ties with these countries and open new avenues for cooperation, the Press release concluded. (ANI)

