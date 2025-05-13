Suva [Fiji], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita called on the President of Fiji, Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu during his visit to the country.

MoS Margherita met the President of Fiji at the State House where the two leaders held discussions on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on the President of Fiji H.E. Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu at the State House. A fruitful discussion on strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation and shared values between India and Fiji."

Earlier, MoS Margherita had called on the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, after having participated in the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as the Guest of Honour.

The two leaders held discussions on the deepening of ties and cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Honoured to call on H.E. @slrabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, in Labasa following the Girmit Day celebrations. Had meaningful discussions on deepening India-Fiji bilateral cooperation across key sectors."

Through a series of posts on X, he shared several engagements he was a part of during his visit to Fiji.

In his address as the Guest of Honour for the 146th Girmit Day celebrations, MoS Margherita paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas-- whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji.

Along with PM Sitiveni Rabuka, he also presented awards to the descendants of Girmityas.

MoS Margherita thanked the Government of Fiji for recognising their contributions by declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday.

On Monday, he virtually participated in the inauguration of the Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa. The centre is representative of the strong historical and cultural ties of India and Fiji and will promote holistic health and wellness.

He had also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.

MoS Margherita was on a visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an earlier statement.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought here under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with the early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence. (ANI)

