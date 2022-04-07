Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow will definitely respond to new US sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin's relatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia.

Also Read | Shanghai Lockdown: Residents Say They Are Running Out of Food Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Along with Putin's daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.

"Russia will definitely respond, and will do it the way it considers necessary," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | NASA Finds Novel Ways To Track Climate Change and Groundwater Loss Across Planet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)