Islamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Most of the Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan suffer from stress and mental trauma, according to doctors at the health camp set up by the government in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district, Dawn reported.

Head of the medical facility at the camp set up for repatriation of Afghan refugees Hamaad Gul Mohmand told Dawn: "About 30 to 40 per cent of patients suffer from psychiatric diseases. We have examined more than 500 refugees during the last two days. They include 40 per cent women as many men and 20 per cent children, reported Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Also Read | Hamas Use Social Media Platforms To Extract Information From Troops, Says Israel Defense Forces.

According to him, the patients also visit the camp with complaints of loose motions, vomiting, hypertension and syncope attacks due to stress and fatigue besides fever, cold and flu in addition to cases of physical abuse emergencies and all are treated as per protocol, as per Dawn.

The camp set up near Hamza Baba Mazaar, equipped with all emergency services and staff, is backed by staff and ambulances of Rescue 1122 to shift patients to the nearby district headquarters hospital in case they require admission or further management.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: More Than 9,000 Palestinians Have Been Killed in Ongoing Conflict, Says Gaza Health Ministry.

Security services are also in place as personnel of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), district administration, police, emergency response unit and Frontier Corps have been deployed at the camp by government

Dr Hamaad said that they had all the essential medicines for first-aid and emergency services such as oral and intravenous drugs.

As per Dawn, one doctor, a male and a female nurse and three paramedics provide healthcare services to all the people visiting the camp for medical checkups prior to travelling to the Torkham border from where they go to their native country.

"Critical patients are resuscitated here by qualified health professionals. Around 50 emergencies have been referred to the district headquarters hospital Landi Kotal till now," Hamaad said.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid recently called on countries hosting Afghan refugees to not forcefully deport them as the migrants do not have any preparation for it yet. Mujahid also called for tolerance based on Islamic and neighbourly manners, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The Taliban spokesperson said Afghans have been forced to migrate to various countries due to the wars over the past 45 years in Afghanistan.

As per Mujahid's statement, Afghans have not created problems or destabilization in host countries. He urged neighbouring countries to treat them properly, TOLO News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)