Tbilisi [Georgia], December 17 (ANI): The 11 Indian nationals who died in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia due to carbon monoxide poisoning are mostly from the state of Punjab, the sources said the embassy is working to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest.

"The Indian embassy in Georgia is in touch with the families and is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest," according to sources.

On Monday the embassy confirmed the deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

In a press release posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Georgia wrote, "The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families."

"The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the press release added.

Earlier, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the bodies were found on the second floor of the Indian restaurant, adding that during the inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected.

Georgia's Internal Affairs Ministry said in a statement, "The employees of Mtskheta-Mtianeti Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in connection with the accident that took place in Gudauri, as a result of which 12 people died, started an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter."

"In the resting area on the second floor of the Indian restaurant located in Gudauri, the bodies of 12 people employed in the same facility were found. At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected. According to the preliminary information of the investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on yesterday, probably after the power supply was turned off," the statement added.

The statement further said that out of 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, and one is a citizen of Georgia.

"In connection with this fact, investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic-criminalistics are working on the spot, and interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations are appointed. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death," Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Notably, the incident, which occurred in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, is under investigation. (ANI)

