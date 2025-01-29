Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bridgestone Headquarters in Japan's Tokyo on Wednesday and held a meeting with Bridgestone Corporation Global CEO Shuichi Ishibashi along with the CEO of various companies regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav invited officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit set to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

During the meeting, CM Yadav stressed that Madhya Pradesh offers immense potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing industry, making it an ideal destination for industrial investment.

In a post on X, Mohan Yadav stated, "Tokyo, Japan: Today, at the Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, I had a fruitful discussion with the Global CEO of Bridgestone Corporation, Mr. Shuichi Ishibashi, along with CEOs of various companies, regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. I invited the officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025. Madhya Pradesh offers immense potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing industry, making it an ideal destination for industrial investment."

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav met Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Senior Vice President Shohei Hara. During the meeting, discussions were held on the immense possibilities of collaboration in Madhya Pradesh in various sectors like skill development, urban transport and smart cities.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav met Mr Shohei Hara, Sr Vice President of JICA and discussed on the immense possibilities of collaboration in the sectors of urban transport, smart cities, skill development among others for the State of Madhya Pradesh."

MP CM Mohan Yadav also took to X to share details regarding his meeting with JICA Senior Vice President. Taking to X, Yadav stated, "Tokyo, Japan: I met with Mr. Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss Japan's expertise in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. Our discussions focused on JICA's potential contributions to public and private sector enterprises in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and hydropower projects."

Following the meeting, JICA Senior Vice President Shohei Hara said that he held a "very constructive discussion" with MP CM Mohan Yadav and noted that they have supported many projects in the state. Speaking to ANI, he said that they discussed potential areas like transport, education, health, and agriculture.

On his meeting with MP CM Mohan Yadav, Shohei Hara said, "I had a very constructive discussion with His Excellency, the Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav), and we have supported many projects in Madhya Pradesh like a power sector, health sector, as well as agriculture and we had a very extensive discussion with the Chief Minister for the potential areas like transport, education, health, agriculture, etc. We are very much looking forward to have further discussions with the state government."

MP CM Yadav on Wednesday also held a meeting with global apparel giant Uniqlo's founder Tadashi Yanai in Tokyo and invited them to set up production and distribution facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, discussions were held about the expansion in Madhya Pradesh with a focus on cotton cultivation. The Uniqlo Chairman said that the company was looking forward to expansion in India with cotton cultivation as well. He also said that Uniqlo was looking at scouting more talented Indian IT professionals for the global Uniqlo skill force.

The MP CM mentioned the state's role in Farm to Foreign trends in textiles. He said that MP had a huge industrial base and could help Uniqlo in all ways to grow. The CM emphasised that the state would do whatever was necessary to attract Uniqlo to MP. He also invited the Uniqlo Chairman to the Global Investor Summit in the state capital Bhopal.

During his visit to Tokyo, CM Mohan Yadav also held a meeting with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) chairman Susumu Kataoka and his delegation. During the meeting, CM Yadav invited JETRO to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav stated, "Today, I had an extensive discussion on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with Mr. Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and his delegation, at Minato-ku, Tokyo. During the meeting, JETRO was invited to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India. JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration."

Throughout his Japan visit, CM Yadav engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors. One of the key highlights was his visit to the Senso-ji Buddhist temple, reflecting the cultural and historical ties between India and Japan. (ANI)

