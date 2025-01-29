North Carolina, January 29: A North Carolina man, Carl Thomas Bennett, 37, has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly impersonating a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and threatening a woman with deportation if she did not have sex with him.

According to The Independent, Bennett broke into a motel near Raleigh and used a fake badge and business card to pose as an ICE officer. He was arrested on Sunday and now faces nine charges, including breaking and entering, possession of cocaine, kidnapping, rape, and impersonating law enforcement. His request for release was denied, and he remains in the Wake County Detention Center, with a court appearance scheduled for February. Court records indicate he had prior trespassing charges earlier in 2024. US Sex Assault Case: 64-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Pennsylvania After He Offers to Shovel Snow From Her Driveway, Arrested.

Cases of individuals posing as immigration officers have been reported before in the US. Nikki Barin Baena, from the advocacy group Siembra NC, said such incidents reflect broader concerns about exploitation, as migrants often fear real immigration authorities. She noted that abuses by actual ICE agents have also been reported, making such impersonations more believable. US: Math Teacher Pleads Guilty to Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student in Missouri, Placed Under House Arrest Until Sentencing.

This case follows a similar incident in Missouri last week, where a man impersonated law enforcement, broke into a home, and demanded immigration documents.

Concerns over ICE itself remain high. A 2023 PBS investigation revealed that hundreds of immigrants reported sexual abuse in ICE detention centers, with many cases going uninvestigated. Civil rights groups have also accused ICE agents of impersonating local police during immigration raids, fostering fear and confusion in immigrant communities.

