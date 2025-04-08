Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 8 (ANI): The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck the country Myanmar has now risen to at least 3,471, amid intense rainfall further complicating relief efforts and heightening the risk of disease, as reported by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, aid workers in Mandalay, a city near the earthquake's epicentre, reported that overnight rain and strong winds battered tent camps, soaking survivors and their belongings.

Relief agencies have expressed concern that the combination of unexpected rains and extreme heat could lead to disease outbreaks, such as cholera, among those living in temporary shelters, Al Jazeera reported.

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck a large area of Myanmar, which has a population of 50 million, causing widespread damage across six regions and states, including the capital Naypyidaw.

According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake disrupted power, telephone, and mobile networks and damaged roads and bridges, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the destruction. This disaster has also exacerbated the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Myanmar's civil war, which has already displaced over three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of aid, as reported by Al Jazeera citing the United Nations.

The Military-led state media has confirmed that the earthquake has claimed 3,471 lives, injured 4,671 people, and left 214 missing. In addition, it has damaged over 5,200 buildings, 1,800 schools, 4,800 pagodas and temples, 167 hospitals and clinics, 169 bridges, 198 dams, and 184 sections of the country's main highway.

Meanwhile, relief work is in full swing, with India also playing its part in the humanitarian efforts under Operation Brahma.

On Friday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to the disaster-struck nation as part of its ongoing humanitarian response.

As part of Operation Brahma, India earlier had delivered a total of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian relief materials, including the latest consignment. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 personnel and four specially trained canines, has been deployed on the ground, equipped for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, India's field hospital in Myanmar has garnered praise, with the hospital treating 800 patients as of Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said. (ANI)

