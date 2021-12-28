North Macedonia, Dec 28 (AP) Police in North Macedonia said on Tuesday they had found 53 people, including 34 from India, crammed into a truck, and arrested the vehicle's driver.

Police said in a statement the migrants — 34 from India and 19 from Cuba — were discovered during a routine control at a highway toll station near the northern town of Kumanovo late Monday.

Also Read | Yemen Rebels Allow UN humanitarian Flights Temporarily into Sanaa Airport.

The 39-year-old truck driver, a Macedonian national, was arrested.

The 53 people, who are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from neighbouring Serbia, were transferred to a migrant shelter pending deportation back to Serbia. This was the third large group of migrants to have been apprehended over the past three weeks in North Macedonia.

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

The small Balkan country was once a main route for migrants seeking to slip from its southern neighbor Greece into wealthier European countries further north. But with the COVID-19 pandemic and strict controls on the border with Greece over the past year, migrants have been seeking alternative routes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)