Kathmandu, Jul 5 (PTI) The Nagarik Unmukti Party has decided to withdraw its support to the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government in Nepal, the political outfit's chairperson Ranjita Shrestha said on Saturday.

The Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP), a key Madhesi party, has four seats in Parliament. However, its withdrawal of support to the Oli government is unlikely to affect the stability of the coalition.

Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu-IDF Chief Clash Over Gaza Evacuation: 'We Have Soldiers Dying in Battle', Says Gen Eyal Zamir in Stormy Meeting Over Plan to Displace Gazans.

The decision to quit the government and move to the opposition bench in Parliament was taken during a meeting of the party's parliamentary party held earlier in the day, Shrestha told media persons here.

She stated that the party would soon inform the Speaker and the Prime Minister regarding its decision.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome, Shares Hug With Argentina’s President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires (See Pics and Videos).

Arun Kumar Chaudhary, a Member of Parliament of the NUP, is currently serving as Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation in the Oli government. “He will submit the resignation to the Prime Minister on Sunday,” she added.

However, the withdrawal of support by NUP to the Oli government will not affect the stability of the coalition.

Earlier, on July 22, Janata Samajwadi Party, another key Madhesi party with five seats in the House of Representatives, had decided to withdraw its support to the Oli government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)