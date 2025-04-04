Mandalay [Myanmar], April 4 (ANI): India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are steadfastly continuing search and rescue (SAR) operations at designated sites in earthquake-hit areas of Myanmar under Operation Brahma.

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, the NDRF stated that persistent efforts are being made in four active worksites, while three others have been closed following the completion of SAR operations.

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

"NDRF teams remain committed to Search & Rescue operations in allocated sites in earthquake-affected areas. Operation continues at four active worksites; three worksites are closed after SAR Ops," the post read.

"Teams along with Canine units persist in their efforts, searching for survivors and recovering those trapped beneath the rubble," the it added.

Also Read | US: 7 Killed, 13 Others Injured After Dozens of Tornadoes Hit Midwest, South; Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee Most Affected (See Pics and Video).

India, being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, had been providing vital assistance to the country, which was hit by a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28.

According to NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, a total of 80 NDRF personnel, supported by four specially trained canine units, were deployed for the rescue and relief efforts. The team is also equipped with advanced equipment for rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging to ease the rescue efforts.

As part of Operation Brahma, India has already delivered 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials to Myanmar as of Tuesday.

The operation reflects India's commitment to being a first responder in the region, providing essential search and rescue, medical aid, and disaster relief in the wake of the March 28 earthquake.

The Indian Army has also set up a Field Hospital, providing medical support to the people.

According to the Indian Army's release, the medical team successfully conducted 23 surgeries, over 1,300 laboratory investigations, and 103 X-ray procedures as of Thursday evening.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, expressed his solidarity and support towards earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand.

Jaishankar said India is living up to its commitment of being the first responder in the situation, referring to Operation Brahma.

"Let me begin by thanking the Royal Thai Government for hosting the 6th BIMSTEC Summit that starts formally tomorrow. And to the BIMSTEC Secretariat for the preparation. Before we discuss the agenda, I would also like to express our solidarity and support for Myanmar and Thailand in the face of the massive earthquake a few days ago. India is living up to its obligation as a First Responder in this situation," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that from India's lens, BIMSTEC represents India's Act East policy, neighbourhood-first approach and the MAHA-SAGAR outlook.

"Let me briefly expound on BIMSTEC from India's perspective. This regional organisation represents the trifecta of three of our crucial initiatives: the Act East policy, the Neighbourhood First approach and the MAHA-SAGAR outlook. It is also on the pathway to our Indo-Pacific commitment," he said.

Mandalay, the city hardest hit by the earthquake, has been divided into four sectors: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. The Delta sector, which is the most affected area, is under India's responsibility and has seen significant intervention, with India covering 11 of the 15 designated work sites as of Wednesday.

A local Myanmar monk expressed deep appreciation for India's efforts, stating that he was satisfied and grateful for the assistance provided. Another local, Hussain, also expressed his thanks, describing the arrival of the Indian team as a source of great relief.

"We got a great sense of relief when you came. You (Indians) are very hard-working people. We are very happy and at peace. We have benefitted a lot from the arrival of NDRF. May god shower blessings upon India and its leadership," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announced a truce amid the natural calamity.

Operation Brahma is a comprehensive effort involving multiple branches of the Indian government to address the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake and support Myanmar's recovery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)