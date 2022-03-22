Kathmandu, Mar 22 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday said it has administered vaccines against COVID-19 to 93 per cent of its total population.

More than 18.49 million Nepalese people above 18 years of age have been vaccinated at least once, according to the ministry of Health and Population.

Similarly, 16.18 million people above the age of 18 have received full dozes of the vaccine.

More than 3 million people aged between 12 and 17 have received the single doze of vaccine while 2.31 million people below 18 have received the full doze of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Tuesday registered 44 new cases of COVID-19 with 481 recoveries and one death, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

There are currently 2,713 active cases across the country.

So far, 11,951 people have died from the virus across the country.

