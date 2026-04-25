Authorities bulldoze the squatter's settlements on the embankments of Bagmati River in Nepali capital Kathmandu on April 25, 2026 (Photo/ANI)

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 25 (ANI): Demolition drive of the squatters residing in riverside embankments of Kathmandu Valley has started from Saturday with no untoward incidents.

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The eviction drive which was attempted by now Prime Minister Balendra Shah during his tenure as the Mayor of the capital- Kathmandu had failed due to the absence of cooperation from the federal government.

Previous attempt by Shah as the Mayor of Kathmandu on November 28, 2022 to clear the Thapathali settlement resulted in violent clash leaving 36 people injured, including then municipal police chief.

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Shah later sought support from multiple home ministers, including Narayankaji Shrestha and Rabi Lamichhane, for clearing the settlements. But it also didn't garner enough support for him.

But from early Saturday morning, bulldozers rolled through the encroached settlement deploying hundreds of security forces from the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force. Residents were given ultimatum to relocate belongings, with some moving out as early as yesterday.

"It is a non-residential area. We had attempted to clear it last year as well before that as well we had been appealing them to leave the place. We are in the mission to vacate the illegal settlements from governmental lands," Bishnu Prasad Joshi, Chief of the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police told ANI as the eviction drive continued.

Authorities had already begun preliminary clearance efforts on Thursday as part of the eviction plan. According to police, the first phase of the operation targets settlements in Thapathali, Manohara, and the Sinamangal-Gairigaun areas.

The eviction is being carried out in coordination with the District Administration Office, Kathmandu and the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, with security arrangements tightened since morning.

Shah has stated that the government will distinguish between encroachers and genuine squatters and has pledged to distribute land to eligible families. The drive was initiated following instructions from Shah, who has said the move is part of efforts to address the squatter issue with a long-term solution.

While drawing criticism for advancing ahead with the eviction plan, Shah has tried to assure that government will distinguish between genuine squatters and encroachers, noting that millions of squatters are spread across the country.

Announcing his commitments on social media, the Prime Minister said, "We will complete the identification process for genuine squatters across the country and distribute land to them as soon as possible. This government is committed to providing a lasting solution to a problem that has persisted for years."

He added that, beyond those living along riverbanks in Kathmandu, thousands of other families are also facing serious hardship.

Referring to recurring flood risks, he said, "Have we forgotten the scenes of thousands of people living along Kathmandu's riverbanks fleeing for their lives each year, leaving behind their belongings, and requiring government rescue?"

"This is a long-standing problem that repeats every year. I have consistently urged that it should not be postponed, and that proper arrangements for safe housing must be made," he said.

Prime Minister Shah said the government has chosen to act proactively rather than wait for another disaster.

Impending since long-time, the swatters eviction drive which had been inviting political discussions over the time and flak, the latest move of the Mayor turned Prime Minister is greatly welcomed.

"I am really impressed and supportive of this drive to evict the squatters. It is a good initiative of the Balen government, it must had been done," Subhadra Karki, a resident of Thapathali told ANI.

"All those living here are not the squatters, some of them have properties of their own but still act as one who lives here. Many of the claimed ones reside outside this squatter settlement, have their son-daughters abroad, not all of them are the squatters; there needs proper segregation, if investigated background then the real ones can be easily identified. The Balen government should investigate this and then the real ones can be identified," Karki added.

The drive closely watched by various human rights bodies and activist groups has drawn caution with the governmental body- the National Human Rights Commission as well. The human rights body has remined the government of its previous recommendation to identify genuine squatters and arrange alternative housing for them.

"The commission on Friday has written to the government seeking an update on the progress of its implementation," the commission said. While the Amnesty International said forced eviction without prior consultation, verification or resettlement measures reflects a dangerous erosion of the rule of law and signals an increasingly authoritarian approach.

"The move signals an increasingly authoritarian approach. The government's roadmap had promised to resolve the issues of landless squatters within a fixed timeframe," the statement said. "Evicting families without prior verification, meaningful consultation or assurance of alternative housing undermines that commitment and risks turning a governance challenge into a preventable human rights crisis."

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) which is also joining hand with the Balendra Shah led government also has committed to adopt a humane approach while carrying out its ongoing campaign to protect public land and remove unauthorized structures.

Taking onto social media, the acting Mayor of Kathmandu, Sunita Dangol, clarified that the metropolitan office is playing a supportive role in actions being undertaken in line with government decisions and requests from the District Administration Office.

She noted that the city's position was shaped by discussions held among members of the municipal executive on April 24.

Dangol emphasized that the removal of structures will be conducted with full respect for human dignity. She said special attention will be given to vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, the sick, pregnant women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The acting mayor further stated that the metropolis aims to ensure the process remains dispute-free, safe, and fair, while strictly adhering to legal and judicial standards. She reiterated that the city is committed to making maximum efforts to ensure that its actions do not contradict the law or principles of justice.

According to Dangol, the metropolitan office has been working to safeguard government, public, and community land in a manner that aligns with legal provisions and fairness.

She also urged all stakeholders, officials, and the general public to extend necessary support and coordination to ensure the success of the campaign.

The latest eviction drive which is said to continue in the coming days is also the part of his 100-point roadmap where the government announced a nationwide digital survey and verification of landless squatters within 60 days, and a resolution of the issue within 1,000 days through relocation and land allocation.

Floated by the Prime Minister, the plan promises a Geographic Information System- based database, identified genuine beneficiaries, update the records of public and Guthi land, and provide land or integrated housing for relocation in urban areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)