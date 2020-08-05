Kathmandu, Aug 5 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 381 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 60 and total infections to 21,390.

Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said that new cases were detected during 6,359 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted in various laboratories across the nation.

Till date, 15,156 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 infection have recovered from the disease.

An 18-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man died due to COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

With two more deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, Nepal's total COVID-19 tally has jumped to 60.

