Lalitpur, August 5: A low-intensity earthquake struck Nepal on Wednesday evening. According to National Seismological Center (NCS), An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred around Bagalamukhi area of Lalitpur district in Nepal at 16:30 local time. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake Measuring 5.3 Hits Jugu of Dolakha District.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the quake. However, panic gripped the area after tremors were felt. People also reportedly came of streets as a precautionary measure. Earthquake in Nepal: 4.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Gorkha Lamjung Border Area.

Tweet By ANI:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred around Bagalamukhi area of Lalitpur district in Nepal at 16:30: National Seismological Center #Nepal — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Recently reports surfaced that researchers from the University of Alberta discovered a fault system in Nepal which could cause earthquakes in the densely populated regions of the nation. On May 13 also, earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal's Jugu area of Dolakha district.

