Kathmandu [Nepal], February 15 (ANI): Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and Pokhara Metropolitan Mayor Dhanraj Acharya sustained burn injuries due to balloon explosion at a public event on Saturday.

Both officials sustained burn injuries during an incident at the opening ceremony of Pokhara Tourism Year earlier in the afternoon. Balloons ready to be released came in contact with the fire poppers and exploded.

Both Paudel and Acharya were airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Burn Hospital in Kirtipur for further treatment, the police confirmed.

"They have been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment," Kaski District Police Office's Superintendent of Police- Shyamnath Oliya, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

As per the police, the incident occurred during the inauguration of Pokhara Visit Year 2025, when a hydrogen-filled balloon exploded after coming in contact with fire poppers.

In a live-streamed video from the Pokhara Metropolitan City, Finance Minister Paudel was seen running to his seat after the explosion when the security personnel lent him a hand to douse the fire.

Mayor Acharya, immediately after the explosion, ran down the stage to the other side, out of the frame.

"Paudel suffered burns on his hand and face, while Mayor Acharya also sustained more severe injuries," Bhuwan KC, the press advisor to the minister said.

Initially, Acharya was taken to Fishtail Hospital, while Paudel received primary treatment at Gandaki Hospital.

Both injured were later transported to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon via a Simrik Air helicopter for further treatment.

The explosion was reportedly triggered when an automatic switch sparked a flame that ignited the hydrogen-filled balloon. (ANI)

