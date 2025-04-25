New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed his condolences to Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma on the death of a Nepali national during the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar also discussed the bilateral ties between the nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Conveyed condolences to Ambassador Shankar Sharma of Nepal on the death of a Nepali national during the Pahalgam terror attack. Also discussed developments in our bilateral ties."

Ambassador Shankar Sharma also expressed grief on the deaths of Indian nationals in the attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Shared our deep condolences and firm solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack with Hon. EAM S Jaishankar ji today. He also expressed condolences on the death of a Nepali national, Sudip Neupane. We also reviewed our overall Nepal-India ties."

Nepal Embassy in India stated in a post on X, "HE Shankar Sharma paid a courtesy call on EAM Hon. S Jaishankar ji and conveyed Nepal's condolences and firm solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack. Hon. EAM also expressed condolences on the death of a Nepali national. They also reviewed overall India-Nepal ties."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar on Friday met Egypt Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed and discussed deepening of strategic partnership of between the two countries.

Jaishankar during his meeting with Zayed appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism."

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. (ANI)

