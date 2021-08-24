The seminar was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 (ANI): On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, a one-day International Seminar titled 'Sanskrit: Source of Eastern Culture' was organised by the Indian embassy in partnership with Nepali Sanskrit University, Dang.

As per a release from Indian Embassy, the seminar was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday in Kathmandu and was held in hybrid mode physically and virtually keeping in mind the COVID pandemic.

"The event was graced by luminaries like VangmayaShatabdiPurush and a great scholar of Nepal Shri Satya Mohan Joshi, Padmashri awardee Shri ChamukrishnaShastri and eminent scholars from India, Nepal, US, UK, and Italy," the release further stated.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also delivered a video message on the occasion, the embassy informed.

Fifteen Sanskrit scholars from Nepal presented their research papers and more than 30 scholars from India and abroad presented their papers and views virtually on different topics including Sanskrit language, literature, Culture, Tantra, grammar Ayurveda, Jyotish and Yoga during the seminar.

Vice-Chancellors of Nepal Academy, Kathmandu University, Pokhara University, Lumbini Buddhist University presented their views on the occasion as well as Rector from Nepal Sanskrit University and Deans from Tribhuvan University, Lumbini University, along with several Sanskrit scholars exchanged their views in the seminar.

Altogether, 45 Professors from Nepal, India, and abroad presented papers and participated in academic interaction. Thousands of enthusiasts also joined us virtually on Facebook Live.

Along with, a book titled "Sanskrit: The Common Treasure of India and Nepal" was also launched during the Seminar. The book was launched by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal along with Satya Mohan Joshi, Padma Shri ChamukrishnaShastry and Prof.Bhim Prasad Khatiwada. (ANI)

