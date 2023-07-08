Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): The Samajwadi Morcha, a forum of Left-inclined political parties of Nepal, which held its first-ever meeting in the capital Kathmandu on Saturday, agreed to chairmanship on a rotation basis.

The forum of leftist parties includes four parties, three on board the government and one out of parliament. The parties agreed to share the post of chairman on a rotation basis.

Announced on June 19 this year, the Samajwadi Morcha or the Socialist Front comprises Maoist Center, Janata Samajbadi Party, Unified Socialist Party, and Biplap-led Nepal Communist Party.

"It has been agreed that one person (party) will chair the Front for six months, then the leadership will get transferred to another party, another leader will do it. The meeting on July 12 will formally decide on it. Madhav Nepal will chair until the agreement is finalized," CPN-Unified Socialist Vice-Chairman Rajendra Pandey confirmed ANI over the phone.

Saturday's meeting also decided to hold programs in all seven province headquarters to increase its presence. Along with this, the meeting also has formed a four-member task group to formulate the policy program and code of conduct of the front.

The new leftist force which comes in the wake of the tumultuous coalition government, has 54 lawmakers in the House of Representatives. The meeting also comes on the heed of the opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) obstructing the house session demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also the chairman of the Maoist Center.

The house meeting called on Friday was also adjourned till 1 pm (local time) on Sunday due to the continued stand-off with the opposition which is adamant on the demand of the Prime Minister's resignation.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's remark at a recent book launch event enraged the opposition which has made the resignation of the PM as baseline to continue the house procession.

UML has said that there can be no agreement on anything except Dahal's resignation, while the ruling parties have been saying that the prime minister should be allowed to give clarification in Parliament.

Speaking at a book launch event on Monday, PM Dahal said that Sardar Pritam Singh had repeatedly visited Delhi to make him prime minister.

UML had obstructed the House meeting on Wednesday demanding Dahal's resignation over his remarks. Lawmakers from Rastriya Swatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party had also joined in the protest by rising from their seats. (ANI)

