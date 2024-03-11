World News | Nepal PM Prachanda's Brother Narayan Dahal Files His Candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 11, 2024 02:08 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Nepal PM Prachanda's Brother Narayan Dahal Files His Candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 (ANI): Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Narayan Dahal is being challenged by Yuvaraj Sharma, from the opposition Nepali Congress.

Also Read | Baby Born in Air: Wizz Air Flight Sees ‘Miracle’ As Doctor Delivers Baby Girl on Journey From Jordan to UK.

Dahal's candidacy was proposed by Gopal Bahadur Sharki of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN) and seconded by Devendra Dahal of the Unified Marxist Leninist CPN-UML, Beduram Bhusal of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mohamad Khalid of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Similarly, Sharma's candidacy was proposed by Ananda Prasad Dhungana of the Congress and seconded by Kiran Babu Shrestha of the Congress and Shekhar Kumar Singh of the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Paris-Based 'Women in Tech' Aims To Empower Five Million Women and Girls in Multiple Fields by 2030 Worldwide, Including India.

Moreover, the vote for the upper house chair is slated for Tuesday.

Dahal, //www.latestly.com/agency-news/world-news-nepal-pm-prachandas-brother-narayan-dahal-files-his-candidacy-for-chairman-of-national-assembly-5813442.html&text=World+News+%7C+Nepal+PM+Prachanda%27s+Brother+Narayan+Dahal+Files+His+Candidacy+for+Chairman+of+National+Assembly&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

World News | Nepal PM Prachanda's Brother Narayan Dahal Files His Candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 11, 2024 02:08 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Nepal PM Prachanda's Brother Narayan Dahal Files His Candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 (ANI): Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Narayan Dahal is being challenged by Yuvaraj Sharma, from the opposition Nepali Congress.

Also Read | Baby Born in Air: Wizz Air Flight Sees ‘Miracle’ As Doctor Delivers Baby Girl on Journey From Jordan to UK.

Dahal's candidacy was proposed by Gopal Bahadur Sharki of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN) and seconded by Devendra Dahal of the Unified Marxist Leninist CPN-UML, Beduram Bhusal of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mohamad Khalid of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Similarly, Sharma's candidacy was proposed by Ananda Prasad Dhungana of the Congress and seconded by Kiran Babu Shrestha of the Congress and Shekhar Kumar Singh of the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Paris-Based 'Women in Tech' Aims To Empower Five Million Women and Girls in Multiple Fields by 2030 Worldwide, Including India.

Moreover, the vote for the upper house chair is slated for Tuesday.

Dahal, the younger brother of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, was nominated to the National Assembly in 2022 by then President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the then Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Narayan Dahal, brother of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, posed for a photograph after filing his candidacy on Monday.

Dahal, who came into politics in the 1980s, became a Maoist central committee member in 1997.

He first entered Parliament in the reinstated House of Representatives after the 2006 People's Movement.

In the first Constituent Assembly in 2008, he was elected from Chitwan-3.

On the other hand, Sharma, who is a former Banke district chairperson, was elected a lawmaker in 2022.

The ruling alliance holds a comfortable majority with 38 members in the 59-strong upper house, where one position remains vacant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Cillian Murphy
50K+ searches
Godzilla Minus One
20K+ searches
Poor Things
20K+ searches
Robert Downey Jr
20K+ searches
Tata Chemicals share price
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot