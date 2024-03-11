World News | Nepal PM Prachanda's Brother Narayan Dahal Files His Candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly

Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 (ANI): Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Narayan Dahal is being challenged by Yuvaraj Sharma, from the opposition Nepali Congress.

Dahal's candidacy was proposed by Gopal Bahadur Sharki of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN) and seconded by Devendra Dahal of the Unified Marxist Leninist CPN-UML, Beduram Bhusal of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mohamad Khalid of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Similarly, Sharma's candidacy was proposed by Ananda Prasad Dhungana of the Congress and seconded by Kiran Babu Shrestha of the Congress and Shekhar Kumar Singh of the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Moreover, the vote for the upper house chair is slated for Tuesday.

