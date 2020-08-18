Kathmandu, Aug 18 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 infections crossed 28,000 on Tuesday after more than 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day across the country, a senior health ministry official said.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Jageshwar Gautam said that 1,016 new cases of coronavirus had been detected in the past 24 hours.

"With this, the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has spiked to 28,257," Gautam said.

The official said 13,461 swab samples were tested through the PCR method in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of tests performed to 542,866 tests.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 205 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

With seven more coronavirus related deaths confirmed by the ministry on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 114.

A total of 85 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 recovery tally to 17,580. At present 10,563 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal, Gautam said.

One patient each from Kavrepalanchowk, Nawalparasi, Morang, Dhanusha, Banke, Tanahu, and Kaski districts succumbed to COVID-19. Of the seven deaths, one is a female from Tanahun district, the official said, adding that Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu districts have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19.

