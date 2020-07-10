Kathmandu, Jul 10 (PTI) Nepal has reported 118 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 16,649, the health ministry said on Friday.

The new cases of the coronavirus are getting detected as the Nepalese government has intensified COVID-19 tests in the country.

“Nepal's total coronavirus infected cases have surged to 16,649 as 118 new cases of COVID–19 have been confirmed during tests conducted at various 25 laboratories across the country in the past 24 hours,” said the Ministry of Health and Population in a statement.

As many as 120 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours, taking the number of patients who recovered to 8,011, Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson of the health ministry, said.

The ministry said there are 8,603 coronavirus active patients currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country.

Till now the Nepal government has conducted coronavirus tests on 275,951 people across the country.

Globally, the coronavirus continues to infect more people with the number of total infections standing at 12,291,645 and 555,486 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

