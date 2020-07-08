Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported 255 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total count to 16,423.

With the recovery of 253 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 8,636, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Nepal has achieved 47 per cent recovery rate.

The government has been conducting COVID-19 tests at free of costs. So far, 35 people have died due to coronavirus infection in Nepal.

