Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) Nepal will elect a new president on March 9, the country's election commission announced on Monday.

The tenure of the current president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, will end on March 12.

The election of the president will take place on March 9, according to a notice issued by the Election Commission (EC).

The commission also decided to hold the vice presidential election on March 17, the same day when incumbent Nanda Bahadur Pun retires.

According to the notice, the EC will publish the voters' list for the presidential election on February 22.

The candidates for the post of president are required to register their nomination papers on February 25.

Similarly, the candidates for the post of the vice president are required to register their nomination papers on March 11.

The voting for both posts will begin at 10 am and end at 3 pm.

As per the rule, the president and vice president will be elected for a term of five years.

The 2015 constitution has a provision of electing the president and vice president through an electoral college consisting of members of both houses of the federal parliament and all seven provincial assemblies. The weights of votes of federal and provincial lawmakers are different.

Bhandari and Pun were elected to the top state positions in March 2018.

