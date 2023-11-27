New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A school building built under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' has been inaugurated in Nepal's Rupandehi district. Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav inaugurated the school building of Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School, Rohini Rural Municipality-2, Bhatpurwa, Rupandehi district.

According to a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the school building has been built with the government of India's financial assistance of NRs 12.50 million.

During the inaugural session Prasanna Shirivastava, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents, and students were also present.

The release stated, "The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a double-storeyed school building. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), earlier known as Small Development Projects, under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal. This project was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Rupandehi."

Addressing the inauguration session, Nepal's Vice President appreciated the assistance provided by the Indian government for the development of infrastructure in Nepal in educational as well as various other sectors and added that the developmental partnership between the two countries has immensely contributed towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between people of two nations.

Prasanna Shrivastava, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu highlighted that the project is an important part of the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal, which has made significant progress in recent years, spanning various priority sectors of the Nepal government and its people.

He expressed the continued commitment of the Indian government to continue to bolster the development partnership as per the priorities of the government of Nepal and for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "Building of Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School, Rohini Rural Municipality-2, Rupandehi, built with Govt financial assistance of NRs 12.50 million was formally inaugurated by Rt. Hon Vice President Mr. Ram Sahaya Yadav in presence of Charge d'affaires Shri Prasanna Shirivastava."

Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School was established in 1959. Since then, it has been imparting education to the students of the area in this region up to 10th standard and has achieved remarkable success in terms of quality education with an improved environment. The school has the strength of students over 600, about 55 per cent of whom are girls students.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 550 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. Amongst these, 60 Projects are in Lumbini Province, which includes 12 projects in Rupandehi. In addition to these, the Indian government has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India.

Amongst these, 160 ambulances and 35 school buses have been given in Lumbini Province, which includes 29 Ambulances and 14 school buses provided in Rupandehi District, till date. As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDP projects demonstrates the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, particularly the education sector in Nepal. (ANI)

