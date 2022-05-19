Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 (ANI): The counting of votes for local bodies' election in Nepal has been completed, with Nepali Congress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba taking the lead.

Vote count of 570 out of 753 local levels has completed, announced the Election Commission of Nepal on Thursday.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Welcomes Sweden, Finland Applications to NATO.

According to the Election Commission (EC), out of 570 local units, the Nepali Congress alone won the posts of mayors and chairpersons in 261 local levels by 8 pm (NST).

The Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML), so far, is distant second winning the top posts in 167 local bodies. And, the Maoist Center is at the third position succeeding in claiming 106 local level chiefs and chairpersons.Similarly, the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) became victorious in 18 local levels, the CPN (Unified Socialist) in 14 and the Democratic Socialist Party (DSP) in 4 local bodies. Independent candidates have won the mayor's and chairperson's posts in 19 local bodies till now. Speaking at a regular press conference on Thursday, spokesperson of electoral body, Shaligram Sharma Poudel said that the counting of 80 per cent votes has been completed and the results of 570 local level elections have been already announced so far. According to Poudel, a total of 29,303 candidates including 174 mayors, 174 for deputy mayors, 396 rural municipality chairpersons, 396 vice chairpersons, 5,659 ward chairpersons, 5,653 women members, 5,556 Dalit women members and 1,295 ward members have been elected so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)