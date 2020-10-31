Kathmandu, Oct 31 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally crossed 170,000 cases on Saturday as the country reported 2,508 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The country reported 17coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the total toll to 937. It also recorded 2,508 new cases, pushing the national infection tally to 170,743, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The number of active cases stands at 38,584 as 131,222 people have made a successful recovery.

