Kathmandu, Sep 3 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus caseload has reached 42,877 with 1,228 more cases in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

At least six persons died of the contagion, taking the death toll to 257, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said.

Also Read | India-China Tension in Ladakh: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Dealing With Threats Across Borders, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

As many as 834 men and 394 women were diagnosed with the COVID-19 across the country, according to Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson of the MoHP.

The official said that 445 cases were reported in Kathmandu valley alone.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sanofi, GSK Start Human Trial of Potential Coronavirus Vaccine.

Meanwhile, 917 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the country in the past 24 hours.

“As of now, the country's COVID-19 recovery tally has reached 24,207,” Gautam said.

There are currently 18,413 active patients undergoing treatment across the country, the health ministry spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)