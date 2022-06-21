Kathmandu [Nepal], June 21 (ANI): Nepal's iconic tower- Dharahara, one of the country's oldest historical masterpiece got illuminated by lights with slogans of International Day of Yoga today.

The tower hosted the light for the second consecutive day with messages of "International Day of Yoga 2022" and #YogaForHumanity on the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day. The lighting ceremony was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center under the Indian Mission in Nepal.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden's Administration To Limit Use of Land Mines, Says White House.

Earlier in the morning, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu also organized a Yoga Camp which was held in presence of Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and dozens of Yoga enthusiasts.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Also Read | Maharaja Ranjit Singh Death Anniversary: 450 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan To Observe 183rd Death Anniversary of the First Ruler of Sikh Empire.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

International Day of Yoga over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories. June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

This year the theme for the celebration was "Yoga for humanity".

The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering, and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One Earth'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)