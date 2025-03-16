Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI): Benjamin Netanyahu has given a green signal for continuing the negotiations towards bringing back the hostages, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared in a statement on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, held an in-depth discussion on the issue of the hostages, with the participation of the negotiating team and the heads of the security establishment," the PMO said.

The statement mentioned that PM Netanyahu instructed the negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of the talks.

"Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of the talks as per the mediators' response to the Witkoff proposal for the immediate release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased hostages," it said.

On Saturday, the White House said in a statement that the United States had presented a "bridge" proposal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire beyond Ramzan and Passover, allowing time to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict,

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Council official Eric Tager presented the proposal in Qatar on Wednesday, according to a statement from their offices.

"On Wednesday evening in Doha, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a "bridge" proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, and allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire," the statement read.

The proposal calls for Hamas to continue releasing hostages in exchange for prisoners based on a previously established formula. It also extends the phase-1 ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Under the 'bridge' proposal, Hamas would release living hostages in exchange for prisoners in accordance with previous formulas; the phase-one ceasefire would be extended to enable the resumption of significant humanitarian assistance; and the US would work towards a durable solution to this intractable conflict during the extended ceasefire period," the statement read.

Witkoff emphasized that mediators, including Qatar and Hamas, have made it clear to Hamas that the "bridge" proposal must be implemented soon.

"Through our Qatari and Egyptian partners, Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon- and that dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," he said.

Witkoff criticized Hamas for publically claiming flexibility in ceasefire negotiations while privately making impractical demands. (ANI)

