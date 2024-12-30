Jerusalem [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): H5N1 bird flu was detected in a turkey fattening coop in Moshav Kfar Vitkin, near Netanya. The disease was detected in six coops, including approximately 19,000 12-week-old turkeys.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is acting in accordance with the procedures recommended by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding the treatment of bird flu. Among other things, a quarantine zone has been defined within a range of up to 10 km from the infected coop, in which poultry movements and coop population are restricted, and strict biosafety measures are required from those involved in the industry. The veterinary services at the Ministry of Agriculture continue to conduct active monitoring of all coops in the area.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security calls on breeders of ornamental birds and backyard poultry, as well as free-range coops, to keep the birds they own inside buildings, prevent them from roaming in open areas, and thus reduce the risk of infection from wild birds during the migration season. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has identified six foci of avian influenza so far.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security emphasizes that meat, poultry, and eggs purchased only at organized points of sale and marketing should be consumed. Eggs must be labeled and packaged in a carton or plastic on each side. In addition, eggs and poultry should only be consumed after they have been thoroughly cooked, baked, or fried to prevent health hazards. (ANI/TPS)

