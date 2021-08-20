Seoul, Aug 20 (AP) South Korea's daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 2,000 for the second straight day as officials extended the highest level of social distancing restrictions short of a lockdown in large population centers.

The 2,052 new cases reported on Friday marked the 45th consecutive day of over 1,000 and brought the country's caseload to 232,859, including 2,197 deaths.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Says He Is Ready To Speak to Taliban.

The viral spread, driven by increased travel and the highly contagious delta variant, is a worrisome development in a country where a slow vaccine rollout has left more than half of the population still waiting for a first shot.

More than 1,300 of the new cases came from capital Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan region, where officials on Friday decided to enforce the strongest Level 4 social distancing rules for at least another two weeks. The rules prohibit private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. and force nightclubs and churches to close. (AP)

Also Read | Antony Blinken, S Jaishankar Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Agree to Continue Coordination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)