Washington, Aug 20 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

