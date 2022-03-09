Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army lays wreath at the National War memorial (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army paid his respects to the fallen soldiers while laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, here on Wednesday.

The Australian army chief is on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier today, Lieutenant General Burr received a Guard of Honour at the South Block. He was received by Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

On February 2, Chief of Army Staff General Naravane had held a telephonic conversation with Lieutenant General Burr, where they discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence. (ANI)

