Seoul, July 19: Teaser images that announce Samsung Electronics' Unpacked event in the second half of the year have been leaked. Samsung Electronics has not officially announced the event schedule, but it is highly likely to be held on August 11. A well-known IT tipster Evan Blass unveiled the leaked images of the Galaxy Unpacked event on his Twitter on the 18th.

The image announced the time for the Unpacked event at 5 p.m. on August 11th in Moscow time. In Korean time, the event will be held at 11 p.m. on August 11th. In the image, the sentence 'The future will unfold in a new way' was used. Therefore, it is expected that new foldable phones 'Galaxy Z Fold 3' and 'Galaxy Z Flip 3' will be unveiled at the unpacked event. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 New Renders Surface Online: Report.

In addition, it is expected that Samsung Electronics will unveil its smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch 4' and Bluetooth earphones 'Galaxy Buzz 2' at the event. It is predicted that Samsung Electronics will cut prices of its new foldable phones by nearly 20% at this Unpacked event, and will focus on strategic competition for smartphones in the second half of this year.

According to the industry, Samsung Electronics recently offered the price of Galaxy Z Fold 3 at about 1.99 million won to mobile carriers. This price is about 400,000 won lower than the previous model, Galaxy Z Fold 2's price of 2.398 million won.

Also, the price of Galaxy Z Flip 3 is reportedly about 1.28 million won, and it is about 400,000 won lower than the previous model, which was 1.65 million won. It is analyzed that Samsung Electronics decided prices considering the competition between Apple, which announced to release iPhone 13 in the second half of the year, and Chinese companies that have entered foldable phone markets.

It is expected that Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released on August 27. This is because Samsung usually released the products 2 weeks after it unveiled the products. It is expected that consumers can pre-order on the day or the day after the unpacked event. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)