Washington [US], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, cancelled all of the flights scheduled for Monday after Hurricane Ida made landfall a day earlier, the airport authorities announced.

"All airlines have cancelled flights scheduled for today. There are already 141 reported cancellations tomorrow, and could be more. We ask that passengers maintain contact with their carriers as airport and airline staffs work to resume operations," the airport authority said via Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said at least one person was killed during as Hurricane Ida advanced and the number is likely to increase.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. (ANI/Sputnik)

