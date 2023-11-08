Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of the Interior announced plans for the establishment of a new community settlement in the T'Kumah (rebirth) region located in the area near Gaza that was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

The new town will be called "Hanun" (merciful) and will be part of the Sdot Negev Regional Council. It will consist of a mixed religious and secular population of about 500 families.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 10,328 People Including 4,237 Children Killed in Israeli Invasion of Gaza Strip, Says Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf: "Approving the plan is another step in strengthening Israel's envelope (area near Gaza). These days I am conducting tours of the conflict line settlements in the north and south, where a clear voice is raised about the need for security and the promotion of settlement in the country. The approval of the deposit today answers this and advances the building of the country. The Ministry of Construction and Housing will continue to work to plan, build, develop and strengthen the settlement even more strongly, while maintaining functional continuity for the economy in all its components." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)