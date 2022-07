New York [US], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed into law a bill restricting concealed carry weapons in response to a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned the state's longstanding licensing restrictions.

Individuals will face criminal penalties if they carry concealed weapons in sensitive locations like airports and other public transit, educational institutions as well as Times Square.

The law also makes "no carry" the default for private property including bars, restaurants, shops or grocery stores unless deemed permissible by property owners.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down a century-old New York State law requiring gun owners to have probable cause in order to carry a concealed weapon.

Elected officials in New York vowed to protect public safety and the local legislature passed the bill on Friday in an extraordinary session to soften the blow of the Supreme Court ruling in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

The law will take effect on Sept. 1 and an appeals board will be established for the applicants whose license or renewal is denied or revoked.

However, the new legislature could face legal challenges from gun rights advocates, as some Republican lawmakers argued it violated the constitutional right to bear arms. (ANI/Xinhua)

