New York [US], August 23 (ANI): At least five people were killed and dozens injured when a tour bus travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on a highway near Buffalo on Friday. Some Indians were among the passengers, according to The New York Times.

The crash took place around 12:30 pm (local time) on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke. The bus, carrying 54 people, rolled into a ditch after the driver lost control.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces US Government To Take 10% Stake in Intel in Exchange for Federal Subsidies.

Maj. Andre J. Ray of the New York State Police said investigators believe the driver, who survived, became distracted, "lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over into a ditch." He added that the bus was the only vehicle involved, and that "mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out, " The New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan had said a child was thought to be among those killed. But Major Ray clarified later that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Also Read | Syrian Gang Extorting Money From Mosques by Posing As Gaza Victims Busted by Ahmedabad Crime Branch, 1 Arrested.

Trooper O'Callaghan said the bus had been travelling at "full speed" when the driver lost control. When asked to clarify, Major Ray declined to comment, saying details about the speed were not available, as per The NY Times.

O'Callaghan noted that "every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury." Many were thrown out of the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts.

Most passengers were foreign nationals, including people from India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries, Major Ray confirmed, according to The New York Times.

New York police has also issued a traffic advisory following the crash. According to the advisory, thruway lanes have reopened for vehicles, but all lanes at Pembroke remain closed.

Police have urged commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes.

https://x.com/nyspolice/status/1959003202894143822

The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc., based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were company employees, including the driver. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)