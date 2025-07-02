At least 14 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after two buses collided near the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Wednesday morning, July 2. The crash occurred around 6 am on the inbound ramp at West 40th Street and Ninth Avenue, bringing Manhattan’s morning rush-hour traffic to a crawl. According to NJ Transit, which operates out of the terminal, the facility was temporarily shut down before 8 am. “New York Port Authority is closed due a multi bus accident. NJ TRANSIT bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal," NJ Transit posted on X. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. NYC Helicopter Crash: Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, His Wife Merce Camprubi and Their 3 Children Among 6 Dead After Chopper Plunges Upside-Down Into Hudson River in New York City (Watch Videos).

Several Injured in Bus Crash At New York Port Authority

1/2New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is closed due to a multi bus accident. NJ TRANSIT bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. All trains will stop at Secaucus — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)