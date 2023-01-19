Wellington, Jan 19 (AP) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called New Zealand's next general elections for October 14.

She said Thursday in Napier she will remain a lawmaker until then. Ardern will step down as Prime Minister by February 7.

She said she had given her "absolute all" during nearly six years in office but didn't have the reserve to serve another term.

Ardern had faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won re-election two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals. (AP)

