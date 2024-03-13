Cairo [Egypt], March 13 (ANI): The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in India and the Information Technology Institute (ITI) in Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance workforce skills, promote employment opportunities, address skills gaps, and foster international cooperation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an official statement on Tuesday.

NIELIT, which is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, signed the MoU with ITI, affiliated with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Cairo on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the agreement was signed in the presence of Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology (IECT), Dr. Amr Talaat and Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte.

"An MoU has been signed between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India and Information Technology Institute (ITI) affiliated by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt on 12th March, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt in the presence of Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Arab Republic of Egypt and Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India, Arab Republic of Egypt to foster mutual collaboration for improving workforce skills, promoting employment opportunities, addressing skills gaps, and fostering international cooperation," ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by the NIELIT Director General, MM Tripathi and Egypt's ITI Chairman, Heba Saleh to promote cooperation and collaboration in the IECT domain.

Under the MoU, both the insititues intend to collaborate in multiple areas including curriculam and traing materials development and sharing virtual labs facilities.

"The MoU intends to promote cooperation and collaboration in the IECT domain. The broad areas of collaboration includes Curriculum and Training Materials Development, Exchange of Trainers and Experts, Mutual Recognition of Certification, Sharing of Virtual Labs Facility, Offering of Post Graduate (PG) Diplomas/ Technical Certificates to interns nominated by ITI Egypt, Offering of B.Tech/ M.Tech Programs to Egyptian students, Free Digital literacy flagship course to Egyptian students through NIELIT Virtual Academy etc," ministry added. (ANI)

