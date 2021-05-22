Abuja [Nigeria], May 22 (ANI): Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru is said to have died in a plane crash during a visit to the northern state of Kaduna, according to local media reports.

A Nigerian air force aircraft crashed on Friday evening near an international airport in Kaduna state, an air force spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua. The spokesperson said in a statement that the immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.

According to the military sources quoted by local media, at least eight people, including Chief of Army Staff, were aboard the aircraft when the crash happened, and all people on board were feared dead.

The military is yet to confirm the casualties in the accident. (ANI)

