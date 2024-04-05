Washington, Apr 4 (AP) The No Labels group said Thursday it will not field a presidential candidate in November after strategists for the bipartisan organization were unable to attract a candidate willing to seize on the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House,” Nancy Jacobson, the group's CEO, said in a statement. “No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

Also Read | UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

It also further cements a general election rematch this fall between the Democratic incumbent and the former president. Many voters do not have favourable views of Biden and Trump, a dynamic that No Labels had sought to address.

The decision caps months of discussions for No Labels, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from a donor list it has kept secret. While its decision will disappoint people seeking a potentially viable third-party option, it will come as a relief to Democrats who long accused the group of effectively helping Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Now Able To Get in Touch With Two Indians Missing After Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Hualien, Says MEA.

The Wall Street Journal first reported No Labels' decision. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)