Pyongyang [North Korea], January 7 (ANI): North Korea will not take part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the activities of "hostile forces" and the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian news agency reported citing North Korean media on Friday.

"We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival," Sputnik reported citing KCNA news agency.

The KCNA has cited a letter from the North Korean Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports to the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held from February 4-20. The massive security deployment and checks are being carried out by China soon before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, in an effort to conduct Winter Olympics next month hassle-free, China is adamant about implementing a Zero-COVID policy, further complicating problems for its citizens.

China had welcomed the year 2022 with the worst tally of COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago.

The worst situation is said to be found in Xi'an town and since December, it is in the grip of a COVID-19 wave, according to Hong Kong Post.

For over two weeks now, Xi'an's 13 million residents are confined to their homes.

Only one person per household is allowed to leave home every two days to buy essential goods. Nobody can leave the city whatever the circumstances. The process of seeking permission is cumbersome, according to Hong Kong Post. (ANI)

The US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games. (ANI)

