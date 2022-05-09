Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 (ANI): Raising concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday condemned violence against the peaceful protesters at the Galle Face area.

"GoGotaGama which had been a peaceful demonstration was attacked today. We completely condemn this act of thuggery. We all have to accept responsibility for this. The response we gave to the crisis was not enough," Wickremesinghe said in a statement.

"There is no law and order in the country today. I state here that not only the Prime Minister but the entire Government must resign. But it is not enough for a Government to step down," he added.

Wickremesinghe advocated for a small government without party affiliation that is not burdensome to the public.

"For a change, there should be a small Government without party affiliation that is not burdensome to the public. If we cannot do this then I think it would be better to close down Parliament," he said.

Wickremesinghe's statement comes as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down on Monday as violent protests broke out in the capital between his supporters and anti-government people.

The prime minister had handed in his resignation letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday afternoon.

Following the Mahinda's resignation, several cabinet ministers including the health minister also tendered their resignations.

Earlier today, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in the country's capital of Colombo amid the state of emergency, which had been imposed on Friday, and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president in the wake of the deteriorating crisis.

The island's police introduced a curfew until further notice, deploying tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters, according to Adaderana news outlet. Some 78 demonstrators were injured. (ANI)

