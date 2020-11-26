New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): At the invitation of Secretary of Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will visit Colombo to participate in the 4th NSA Level Meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation, being hosted by Sri Lanka on November 27 and 28.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, apart from the Defence Secretary of Lanka and NSA Ajit Doval from India, Defence Minister Mariya Didi will also participate in the meeting representing Maldives.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the Ministry further said.

"On the sidelines of the trilateral meeting, NSA is also expected to have other high-level bilateral engagements," it said.

Earlier meetings were held in 2011 in Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India.

The NSA-level Trilateral Meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. Mauritius and Seychelles attended the 3rd meeting as guest countries, the Ministry added. (ANI)

